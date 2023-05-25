Her Parents Told Her They Don’t Have Money For Her To Go On Her Senior Class Trip Because They’re Paying For Her Sister To Go To Rehab Again

If you grew up with a sibling who went through a ‘difficult’ phase, you might have heard the phrase, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”

One teenager has often been ignored growing up because of her troubled sister, and now she’s encouraging his parents to stop supporting her.

She’s 17 years old and has two siblings. She has a 27-year-old sister named Kasey and a 14-year-old brother named Jack.

Sadly, Kasey is a drug addict and has struggled with addiction for around seven to eight years.

Her parents have put a ton of effort into trying to help Kasey overcome her addiction, but nothing has seemed to work.

“They’ve sunk an ungodly amount of money into every [possible] treatment for her, and me and Jack have been put on the back-burner as a result,” she explained.

She’s about to graduate high school, and the seniors go on a big trip every year. Most of everyone she knows that went to her school always raved about the trip, including Kasey, who got to go with her graduating class.

When she recently showed her parents the school’s payment plan for the trip, they sat her down and told her she couldn’t go because they had to put more money toward rehabilitation for Kasey.

This sent her over the edge, and she felt fed up with missing out on experiences because of her sister.

