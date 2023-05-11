He’s Furious With His Mom Because She Won’t Stop Suggesting That He Get Back Into Dating After Losing His Wife

When someone loses a partner or spouse, it can take years to feel like dating again. For others, it’s different, and they feel ready to put themselves back out there fairly quickly. Of course, everyone grieves and moves on in different ways, and it’s best to be respectful of people’s situations.

One man is furious with his mom after she wouldn’t stop suggesting that he get back into dating after losing his wife and the mother of his young children.

He’s 28 and the father of two kids, ages five and seven. He tragically lost his wife, Willow, four years ago. It’s been extremely hard on his family, and being a single parent has been challenging.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time he has suffered a tremendous loss. When he was five years old, he was in a deadly accident with his father, who sadly passed away. He suffered from a brain injury and lost a lot of memories with his dad.

His mom remarried someone 18 months after his dad’s death.

“She always talked about how I needed a dad and how it was the best thing for us to have someone come in while I was still young enough to accept a new dad and not a stepdad,” he remembered.

However, despite his mother’s attempt to bring in a stepdad that felt like his only dad, he always kept his father figures separate in his mind. His stepdad was never like his real dad.

As he’s entered this new chapter of his life, he is on a completely different timeline than his mom.

“I have not considered dating at all since Willow,” he said.

