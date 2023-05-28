He’s Planning His Sister’s Wedding For Free, But He Was Shocked When His Sister Said She Still Expects Him To Buy Her A Gift

One of the most challenging parts of getting married is the overall wedding planning. Many couples cannot hire a wedding planner because their services can be expensive, but if you happen to know one, there’s a good chance you can get a discount.

One man is a wedding planner and agreed to plan his sister’s wedding for free. However, he was shocked that she still expected him to get her a wedding gift despite all of his work.

He’s 25 years old, and his 32-year-old sister is getting married. He’s a wedding planner, so his family automatically assumed he would help his sister plan her big day.

He was hesitant when he found out she’d be getting married during peak wedding season because that meant he’d have to miss out on some paying clients, but he agreed to help anyway.

His sister was thrilled when she heard he’d be helping her plan her wedding, and they quickly got to work.

“We started going over her plans and themes,” he recalled. “I found some venues, and we went to look at them. I took care of all of the catering, so all she had to do was taste test and pick. I was also able to use my connections to get her special deals and stuff like that.”

Things were going pretty smoothly at the beginning of their planning, but as time passed, his sister began making things difficult.

For instance, she got really bad at communicating and almost made the photographer quit. She also became indecisive and would change her mind about specific details all the time.

It got very tense between him and his sister when they sat down to set up her wedding registry. As they listed items she wanted, she told him he was allowed “first dibs” to pick what he wanted to get for her as a wedding present.

