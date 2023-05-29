His Ex-Girlfriend Left Him Because He’s Blind, But After She Found Out About His Wealth, She Was Furious He Kept His Finances A Secret

This 28-year-old guy is legally blind with a bit of remaining vision. So, he describes his vision as though he is looking through clouds.

However, he is also quite wealthy– earning six figures from a combination of rental properties, investments, and his disability benefits.

“I also have a connection with a premium airline that allows me to have significant discounts on any flights and accommodations,” he added.

Anyway, he wound up meeting his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend, Jen, through a mutual friend. And from the beginning, he thought that Jen was extremely caring and sweet.

So, they eventually became very close friends before they began dating.

Now, from the start, Jen knew that he was legally blind. So, he made sure to ask if Jen was okay with that since he felt that he might become too reliant on her.

Jen took her time to make that decision, too, but she ultimately said yes, and they became exclusive.

“But due to my past relationships, where I was being taken advantage of, I decided not to disclose my real income and flight benefits,” he revealed.

That’s why he only wound up telling Jen that his income was about $50,000. Plus, he only claimed to own one rental property.

