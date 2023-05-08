His Fiancée Pushed For Them To Move Into A More Expensive Apartment, But She Just Admitted That She Has No Money To Pay For It And Her Bank Account Is In The Negative

This 27-year-old man has a fiancée the same age as him, and they have been in a relationship for a bit more than 6 years now.

His fiancée does have a son who is 8, and because of that, she does pay a lot more than him in overall expenses.

She has to pay for her son to go to school, and she also is still paying down her college loans, which he does understand.

A little under 2 years ago, he moved in with his fiancée and her son. The apartment they are living in is too tiny for all of them to live comfortably.

Also, the apartment has a bunch of problems, like being right on the street so people can see into their windows.

“My fiancée has never had much money because, of course, she has a lot of debt and more expenses than I do,” he explained.

“About two months ago, we found an apartment for what we at the time considered a very good deal in rent; she’s always been much more insistent than I about moving, so she pushed for us to move to a new apartment that she found at a very good price.”

“We signed the lease agreement a few weeks ago, we all seemed very excited, and everything is now set for us to move in four days.”

Well, his fiancée then informed him that she is completely out of money and her bank account is actually in the negative.

