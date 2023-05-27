His Mom Punished His Teen Daughter By Taking Away Her Stuffed Animal, And His Daughter Ended Up Having A Panic Attack Over It

As we get older and become parents, we may disagree with our parents about raising children.

For instance, how your parents discipline, you may be completely different from how you choose to discipline your kids now.

One man is upset with his mom after she punished his daughter in an emotionally brutal way while he wasn’t home one day.

He’s 45 years old and has a 15-year-old daughter. They’ve been going through a rough time since his wife passed away two months ago.

The lease on the apartment they lived in recently ended, and in order to take his time finding a new place, he and his daughter moved into his parent’s house.

He and his daughter are both in therapy to try and cope. His daughter has been taking her mother’s death very hard, and one of the items that gets her through the sleepless nights is a pink stuffed bunny they bought for her when his wife was pregnant.

“She has always had some attachment to this stuffed animal to the point she needs it to sleep,” he explained.

“Since her mom passed, though, she’s extra emotional and needs it slightly more which is completely understandable [as] it brings her comfort.”

One day, while he was at work, his daughter had a traumatic afternoon because of his mom, her grandmother.

