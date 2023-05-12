His Videos Humanize The Kinds Of People That Can Be Found At The Gym Every Day

Have you ever felt nervous about going to the gym? A big reason people do not want to work out in a public gym is because of insecurities, thinking that they’ll be judged by others working out.

However, one TikTok creator’s videos are changing viewers’ minds about gyms, making them see that it’s not as scary of a place as one may think.

Ethan Cecil (@3d_ethan) goes around his local gym and asks its patrons all sorts of questions. They aren’t necessarily questions about workout routines or the technicalities of fitness but about personal things like their most embarrassing gym story or their favorite song to listen to in the gym.

One of Ethan’s most touching videos, which received thousands of likes, was one where he asked a few people, “What motivates you to go to the gym?”

Most people may think the answer to that question has to do with looking good or staying fit, but the answers are so much deeper than that.

The most heartening responses came from two very tough-looking men who took the interview with Ethan as a chance to be vulnerable.

“I just am very severely depressed,” answered one man. “If I didn’t go, then I’d probably be dead by now.”

Another man had a similar answer and even tied his gym experience to his childhood. He said he was constantly bullied and beaten up as a kid.

However, at the gym, he feels good about himself because he’s working towards a goal each time he goes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.