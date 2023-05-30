If You’re Struggling To Create A Home That Feels Cozy, Here Are A Couple Of Small Changes You Can Make So Your Home Has More Of Your Personality In It

Your house is more than just a place of shelter. It should be somewhere that makes you feel welcome as soon as you walk through the front door.

Did you recently move into a new house and are not sure how to create a cozy home? Here are some small changes you can incorporate into your home to add a tinge of personality and make it feel truly ‘you.’

Display Wall Hangings

If you have a ton of bare white walls in your home, it’ll seem too sterile and impersonal. It’s missing that sense of warmth and comfort. You want your house to look lived-in.

So hang up some artwork that really speaks to you. Scour local markets and galleries to find pieces to add to your walls.

You can also showcase your children’s artwork or hang up large family pictures in decorative frames. Choose whatever will accurately reflect your personality and life!

Paint Your Walls

A fresh coat of paint is transformative, giving a room the charm and character that it once lacked. If you’re feeling bold, add patterns or stripes to your walls rather than just painting a room one color.

It’s an easy and cost-effective way to create a new look.

