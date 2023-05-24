Instead Of Tossing Your Coffee Grounds, You Can Actually Use Them To Help Your Garden 

If you’re a frequent coffee drinker, you probably throw away more coffee grounds than you know what to do with, and your garbage can is always littered with them.

It may make you stop and consider reducing the amount of coffee you drink.

You’ll be glad to hear that there is a way to give your coffee grounds some use. Composting with coffee grounds is an easy and excellent way to provide nutrients to your garden.

Not only does it aid in plant growth, but it also lets you reduce the waste that gets dumped in landfills.

Even though it may seem like a small act, your individual deed of using coffee grounds as compost have a significant positive impact on the environment.

So there’s no need to cut down on your coffee intake anytime soon. Your plants depend on it!

How are coffee grounds good for plants? Coffee grounds contain large quantities of nitrogen. Nitrogen benefits plants by making them greener, leafier, and, therefore, healthier.

The grounds will also improve your soil’s drainage and air circulation. In addition, they will attract good organisms, such as earthworms, and repel bad ones, such as slugs and snails.

To add coffee grounds to your compost, toss them in your compost pile and mix them thoroughly.

