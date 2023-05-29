She Didn’t Do Anything For Her Husband For Father’s Day Last Year, So He Recently Had To Remind Her Not To Forget Him

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who is a terrible gift-giver?

One woman’s husband recently gave her a wonderful Mother’s Day and had to ask her that she does something similar for this year’s upcoming Father’s Day after she failed to do anything special for him last year.

She’s 36 years old, and her husband is 38. They’ve been married for 10 years and have three kids together. Her husband is notorious for being lousy at giving gifts and putting together holiday celebrations, so in the past, she’s had to coach him on how to put those things together.

However, this past Mother’s Day, he did a great job planning the day on his own.

He had their kids make her cards, served her breakfast in bed, booked her a mani-pedi, and gifted her some wine, cheese, and chocolates.

“Last night, after the kids went to bed, I thanked him for a great day and expressed how surprised I was that he actually stepped up,” she recalled.

“He told me I deserve it, but also said that he hopes that I can do something similar for him for Father’s Day this year.”

When she asked her husband what he meant by that, he asked if she remembered what she did for him last Father’s Day. But, unfortunately, she couldn’t remember. That’s when he reminded her that she didn’t do anything special last year.

She felt that wasn’t fair of him to say because, during Father’s Day weekend last year, they were at her younger sister’s wedding, which was child-free and out of state. So, her husband stayed home with the kids while she was busy being the maid of honor.

