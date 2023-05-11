She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Fiancé’s Stepsister’s Kids To Their Wedding But Isn’t Sure If That Would Be Wrong Since Other Children Will Be There

This 26-year-old woman recently got engaged. So, she and her fiancé, who is 28, have plunged into the early stages of wedding planning.

While thinking about their guest list, however, inviting one specific child to their nuptials has caused some concern.

For context, her fiancé has a stepsister who is currently married and has three young children– who are all under the age of 10.

But, her fiancé didn’t grow up with his stepsister as a kid. Instead, his parents married once he and his stepsister were grown up and living outside the house– meaning they never got very close.

His stepsister’s oldest son also has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). So, he is mostly non-verbal and primarily communicates either physically or via grunts and a few words.

Her fiancé’s nephew is also extremely active and stimulates himself by making loud noises and running around whatever environment he is in– whether that be at home or at a restaurant.

This usually causes her fiancé’s younger niece to want to play with his nephew, too. So, the little girl will follow his nephew’s lead and run around making loud noises.

Her largest problem with this, however, is her fiancé’s stepsister’s lack of intervention.

“My fiancé’s stepsister does nothing to try to reign them in or help them behave more appropriately,” she said.

