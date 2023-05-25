She Got Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Arrested After He Stole Some Expensive Items From Her Home

I’ve heard many crazy stories about people who don’t like their best friend’s partners for petty reasons. But this woman’s story is anything but petty.

One woman is in a heinous situation with her best friend and roommate after having her boyfriend arrested for stealing her expensive figurines.

She’s 21 and has been best friends with Alice for ten years. They’re the same age and went to the same schools. They also went on a study-abroad trip to Canada together.

She moved to Canada a few years ago into a house her parents paid for. Four months ago, she invited Alice to live in the house with her. Alice didn’t sign a lease, but she does pay her rent.

Things were going great for them as roommates until Alice got a boyfriend named Kevin.

“She is head over heels for him,” she said. “She constantly invited him to my house without permission. He came and stayed for at least six days a week, sometimes overnight.”

She tried telling Alice she had a problem with Kevin staying over so often, but Alice would usually brush it off and tell her that Kevin was helping her adjust to her new life abroad.

Alice would tell her he was the only person she had for emotional support besides her. Despite it all, she still had suspicions when it came to Kevin.

Those suspicions were confirmed when she would catch Kevin lurking around her house in the middle of the night, peeking into her bedroom and her figurine room, where she keeps expensive figurines.

