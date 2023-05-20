She Had 6 College Exams She Had To Get Ready For In Less Than 2 Weeks, And She Studied So Much That Her Eyes Swelled Up

The college experience is often considered the best four years of your life. You’re told that you’ll make memories and friends that last a lifetime.

And sure, that does happen, and there are tons of fun stuff about being a college student, such as attending frat parties, football games, and dorming with your best friends.

But often, people emphasize the enjoyable times and forget about the actual student part. Many students practically live in the library.

You have to spend hours studying for exams and balance a part-time job and extracurriculars on top of all that.

Because ultimately, you’re not there to party but to learn and prepare for your future career.

Gabrielle Moses (@gabrielle_moses1) is a college student, and she is sharing a crazy story on TikTok that does not involve beer pong or late-night adventures. It’s all about the simple act of studying. Yes, studying can get wild!

Gabrielle had six exams scheduled within a week and a half. So, of course, she was studying hard for the upcoming tests. However, one day, she woke up with extremely puffy eyes.

Her eyes were so swollen up to the point where she could barely open them. So she headed to the doctor’s office to figure out the root of the problem.

And what her doctor told her shocked her to her very core. She had been studying too much, and the glands in her eyes were blocked, which accounted for the swelling.

