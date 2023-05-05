She Has A Recipe For Make Ahead Frozen Margaritas, And They’re Perfect For Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is here, and summer is on its way! The days of warm weather are now in our midst. And do you know what treat is hard to beat on a hot day? A frozen margarita in a mason jar!

We all know that no Cinco de Mayo fiesta is complete without margaritas. It’s the holiday’s official beverage.

TikToker Colleen (@colleenscooking) is breaking down her frozen Chambord margarita recipe step by step so you can make these yourself without any difficulty.

Chambord is a black raspberry liqueur. Its sweet flavor and deep purple color make it an enticing staple for margaritas.

These margaritas are so good that you can’t just have one. And no fancy machines or appliances are needed to make it.

They also last for days in the freezer and don’t require you to be standing next to the blender throughout the entire party.

That’s why they’re perfect for Cinco de Mayo because you can prepare them in advance for a large crowd!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of simple syrup

18 ounces of tequila

1 1/2 cups of lime juice

1 1/2 of Cointreau or Triple Sec (orange liquor)

1 cup of Chambord

Directions:

