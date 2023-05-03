She Left The House To Run Some Errands But Never Showed Up To Work Later That Day, And Now Authorities Are Asking Everyone In Her Town To Check Old Wells, Windmill Bases, And Sinkholes

Madeline Jane Kingsbury of Winona, Minnesota, is a 26-year-old mother of two children aged 5 and 2.

After graduating from Winona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health in 2019, she went on to attend the University of Minnesota in pursuit of a Master’s in Public Health.

At the same time, Madeline was working at the Mayo Clinic as a clinical research coordinator in Rochester, Minnesota, while living with her two kids and their father, Adam.

Despite still living with Adam, Madeline was not in a relationship with him any longer. Instead, she was working on moving out of their shared home and searching for a new place to live in Winona in order to keep the kids nearby their father.

On March 31, 2023, these plans came to a screeching halt after Madeline mysteriously disappeared.

That morning, she and Adam first dropped their kids off at daycare just after 8:00 a.m. Around 8:15 a.m., Madeline also texted her sister while she and Adam returned home.

By about 10:00 a.m., though, Adam reportedly went out again– leaving the house to run errands in a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van. This was the car Madeline normally drove.

At the same time, Madeline was supposed to go to work that morning. But, once Adam arrived home later, she was nowhere to be found.

It was soon revealed that Madeline had never arrived at work that morning. She also failed to pick up her kids from daycare in the afternoon and was never seen or heard from again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.