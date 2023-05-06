She Refused To Cook An Extra Meal For Her Moody Stepsister While Babysitting, But Her Mom And Stepdad Were Annoyed That They Had To Deal With Whining When They Got Home

This 16-year-old girl is the oldest child in her family and has six siblings and stepsiblings. And since all of the kids are 11-years-old or younger, she is sometimes needed to babysit.

But, she honestly does not mind looking after them since she usually gets paid well. Anyway, she needed to babysit again yesterday when her mom and stepdad went out on a date.

So, she watched the kids from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and was expected to cook dinner for them, too.

Before her mom left, her mom instructed her to just cook some spaghetti and garlic bread because the meal was quick to prepare. Plus, all of her siblings like it.

So, she listened to her mom and went ahead with cooking dinner. However, once she actually served it to the kids, her 7-year-old sister Tia was really not happy.

Now, Tia has apparently always been a picky eater. But spaghetti was also known to be one of her sister’s favorite meals.

That’s why, after Tia claimed not to like it, she figured her sister was just in a mood.

“I told her to try seven bites, and it usually works. But she didn’t,” she recalled. “And the other kids were eating it fine, and when I tasted it later, it tasted like usual. So, it’s not my cooking skills she didn’t like because she has had my spaghetti before.”

Regardless, Tia started screaming about wanting pizza. And after she told her sister no, Tia continued whining.

