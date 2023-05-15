She Started Dating A Guy Who Secretly Had A Girlfriend, And He Was Telling A Ton Of Lies To Cover Up His Cheating

The aim of dating apps is to connect you with new dating prospects and possibly find the love of your life. That’s how they’re used by people with the purest of intentions.

However, some people use them for more nefarious purposes, such as going behind their significant other’s back.

TikToker Abby (@abbythebadassmom) is sharing her most horrific dating story of all time, and it’s a doozy!

So she met a guy on Hinge that we’ll call Sam. And things seemed to be going well at first. Sam and Abby had been hanging out and going on dates.

Abby even met a bunch of his friends and his son! Then, out of the blue, Sam started to get a bit distant. Abby thought that he was ghosting her and accepted her fate.

But one morning, she received multiple text messages from him after not hearing from him for a week. One urgent text read: “Call me when you wake up. It’s important!”

Abby did not respond to it. However, when she opened up Facebook, she saw a message from a random girl asking how she knew Sam.

It turns out that the random girl was Sam’s girlfriend. Then, Sam began messaging Abby to tell her to stop feeding information to the girl because she was blowing up his phone.

But the girl started telling Abby all about the lies he fed her to deny the fact that he was cheating. Apparently, Sam had told his girlfriend that Abby’s husband had hired him for a roofing job, and he was left to deal with Abby.

