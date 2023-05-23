She Unknowingly Ran Right Through An Active Shooting In The City She Was Living In

A TikTok creator named Christina (@movementwithtina) is describing how she unknowingly ran through an active shooting.

“POV, your AirPods are on noise-canceling, and your phone is on DND, so you don’t realize you just ran through an active shooting,” she wrote in the text overlay of her video.

In a follow-up video, Christina explains in more detail how she could have possibly run through an active shooting without noticing.

Christina lives in Midtown Atlanta, and on the day of the shooting, she went on a 5K run through her usual route. Whenever she would go on a run, she always put her phone on do not disturb mode.

Prior to the incident, she believed that she had adjusted her phone settings to allow certain people in her contacts list to reach her if they called more than once while on do not disturb mode.

However, that wasn’t the case, so if anything, at least it was a good learning experience for Christina.

Christina also had activated the noise-canceling feature on her AirPods since she was passing through busy residential streets. She had done the same thing before and never had any problems in that area of town.

To get to the residential streets, she needed to run through the main parts of the city. On the way there, she ran past a bunch of caution tape, cops, ambulances, and swarms of people.

However, these signs failed to tip her off that something was wrong because, living in Atlanta, she was accustomed to seeing a lot of police activity around. And since she had on noise-canceling headphones, she wasn’t able to hear the sirens.

