She Dated A Guy Who Displayed One Red Flag After Another, And She’s Sharing How She Eventually Found Out He Had Killed Someone

It can’t be denied that there is an abundance of terrible dating stories out there. If you have one of your own, hopefully, you can find comfort in the fact that your bad date never took another person’s life.

TikToker Sydney (@sydneykidneybean) has a dating horror story about a guy who displayed one red flag after another, and she’s sharing how she eventually found out he had killed someone.

When Sydney was around twenty-years-old, she dated a guy in his early thirties. One characteristic about him that irked her was his materialism.

All he talked about was the new, expensive item he had just bought or was planning on buying. But Sydney decided to overlook this flaw of his. Little did she know that it was far from his worst trait.

One day, they were hanging out together. He was driving, and an elderly person had cut him off on the road. He immediately became irate and complained about how older people shouldn’t be driving.

Sydney asked him why he was so mad, and he told her that a couple of years ago, an elderly couple had run into him on the road.

As a result of the accident, the driver passed away, and they tried to pin the death on him. The accusation ruined his life and drained him of his money.

“I was like, wow, that is really rough, but look at you now; you’ve rebuilt yourself. He’s now a very wealthy, successful person,” said Sydney.

About a week later, something happened that stood out to her as a red flag. So they were watching a supernatural movie together, and Sydney is a big believer in the paranormal.

