She Vanished From Her Home, But Her Security Cameras Never Picked Up Her Leaving, And Although Extensive Searches Were Held For Her, No Evidence Has Been Found Except A Set Of Her Keys

Born on June 30, 1968, Dee Ann Warner grew up in Lenawee County, Michigan– a quaint farming community where her family had put down roots five generations prior.

During her first marriage, Dee also had four children. However, the marriage eventually dissolved, and by 2006, she had gotten wed for a second time.

Dee met her second husband, Dale, while working at a local agricultural sales company. And after tying the knot, the pair had a daughter– who was just 9-years-old at the time Dee vanished.

Leading up to her disappearance, Dee was 52 and living in a Munger Road home in Tecumseh, Michigan, with her husband and daughter. She also ran her own farming and trucking company based out of the barns in her backyard.

In 2021, though, things seemingly went sideways. On April 24 of that year, Dee first went to an eyelash appointment, visited her older children at their homes, and brought her daughter to a soccer game.

At 8:34 p.m. that evening, a family friend picked up Dee and Dale’s daughter to watch her over the weekend.

Earlier in the day, however, Dee had gotten into an argument with one of her employees. And that night, they had another business-related argument.

Still, at 10:52 p.m., a friend texted Dee to ask how she had been doing. She simply responded, “K.”

Dale alleged that he gave his wife a massage before she fell asleep lying on the living room floor.

