She Wants To Quit Her Dream Job As A Zookeeper, Because She Always Smells Disgusting, But She Feels Guilty Since Her Friend Helped Her Land The Role

When this 24-year-old woman was about halfway through college, she thought she had finally found her calling.

She first entered university without any real idea of what she wanted to do with her life. But then, she attended a guest talk by a zookeeper, and a lightbulb went off. All of a sudden, she felt a big urge to become a zookeeper, too.

“Talking to them and thinking about it more, I thought I finally found something I could be happy doing with my life,” she recalled.

At that point in her college career, however, it was too late for her to switch majors. Plus, she had already accepted a different kind of internship that summer.

She also realized that the zoo field was extremely competitive, so she knew it would be tough to land a zookeeper job and would likely require some internships following graduation.

Eventually, though, she met a friend after inquiring about the profession. And while her friend was not a zookeeper, they were acquaintances with one.

So, her friend wound up being extremely helpful, and they became super close. First, she got put in touch with a farmyard animal rescue for an internship after graduation. That way, she would be able to build up experience on her resume.

Then, after graduation, she was even allowed to live with her friend for free– while getting financial help for her expenses and food– until she landed her first zookeeper job!

Anyway, through her friend’s assistance and all of her hard work, she eventually received an offer from a very large accredited zoo– the exact same one her friend’s connection works at.

