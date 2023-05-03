She Was Trying To Get Her Twin Sister Out Of A Toxic Relationship, But Ever Since She Called Her Twin’s Boyfriend Awful And Disgusting, Her Sister Has Refused To Talk To Her

This 21-year-old woman and her twin sister have always been super close. So, after her twin started dating a new guy, she was genuinely happy for her sister.

But unfortunately, her twin’s satisfaction with the relationship only lasted for about two weeks. Apparently, the issues with her sister’s boyfriend started back in December 2022.

While she was living with her own boyfriend, her sister kept showing up at her doorstep and begging to sleep over in her guest room.

And obviously, she was not going to say no. However, the reasons why her sister kept fleeing to her house really bothered her.

It came out that her twin’s boyfriend would ignore her sister and never answer any texts. She also found out that the guy was mean to her twin whenever her sister tried to speak. On top of that, she learned her twin’s boyfriend had cheated on his last ex-girlfriend.

That’s why, at the time, she immediately told her sister to stop dating the guy. After all, it had only been two weeks by that point.

But her sister claimed to love her boyfriend a lot, so the relationship continued.

And after a while, she detailed how her twin apparently “became delusional.” More specifically, her sister made a ton of life changes just for her boyfriend.

For instance, her twin first moved in with the guy and basically refused to leave his side. Then, her sister proceeded to drop out of college so she and her boyfriend could move to Sweden together.

