She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Took Her To A Really Expensive Restaurant, But He Didn’t Have Enough Money To Pay, So She Had To Call Her Mom For Money

TikToker Mikayla Noguiera (@mikaylanoguiera) is telling a story about a time when her date took her to a fancy restaurant even though he didn’t have enough money to pay for a meal.

So she met this guy on Tinder, and he was tall, tan, and good-looking. Of course, she was looking forward to meeting him.

He offered to pick her up and take her out to a five-star waterfront restaurant, which Mikayla naively agreed to.

When they reached the restaurant, it was packed. Every single parking spot was taken, so he decided to park in a tow zone. As they headed inside, Mikayla was taken aback at how fancy and elegant the place was.

After they were seated, her date informed her that he only had enough money to pay for an appetizer and asked if she could help out with the entrees, drinks, and desserts.

Understandably, Mikayla was stunned. She’s not the type to judge someone for not having money because, at the time, she was a broke college student herself. However, this was just ridiculous.

“But what threw me off was why would you take us to this really expensive five-star restaurant, knowing you could really only afford shrimp cocktail and not tell me in advance?” said Mikayla.

So they ordered an appetizer, but Mikayla couldn’t really enjoy herself because she was still thrown off by the whole situation.

And when the bill came, he did not tip the server. So Mikayla ended up calling her mom to ask her to transfer some money over so they could leave a tip.

