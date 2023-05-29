She Went To A Guy’s Place For A First Date, But She Opened His Apartment Door To Find Nothing But Filth And Disaster

Dating apps can definitely ruin your interest in online dating. After a particularly awful date, you might feel encouraged to ditch the apps and go back to meeting people organically.

But despite having had bad experiences, many individuals continue turning to the apps. The most recent figures have shown that over 366 million people use online dating services.

With all those people embarking on their dating journeys, there are sure to be a multitude of entertaining stories!

Emma Wahl (@emmawahlburger) is a TikTok creator based in New York, and she conducts street interviews about the worst dates people have ever been on.

In this video, Emma interviewed a girl about her most terrible Tinder date. The story she told made it evident that the bar was on the floor because her “date” didn’t even sound like an actual date.

So the girl had a guy on Tinder tell her to go over to his place at one in the morning. She got on the train and headed to his apartment in Queens.

When she opened the door to his apartment, all she saw was filth and disaster. She came to discover that he was the owner of two very enormous cats that reeked badly.

The cats lived in his room, which contained the litter box. The guy was also extremely large and was about seven feet tall, according to the girl.

As soon as she arrived, he led her to his bedroom, handed her a double bottle of red wine, and put on a movie starring Ryan Gosling.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.