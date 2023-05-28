in Beauty & Style

She’s Breaking Down Affordable Drugstore Makeup Products, And Most People Assume Ones That Cost More Are Better, But This Isn’t Always True

terovesalainen- Stock.Adobe.com, illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Many makeup wearers have faced the dilemma of choosing between a drugstore brand or an expensive luxury brand.

When puzzling over the two options, a singular question arises in the beauty aisle of every store: How do you know if it’s worth forking over the additional cash?

Most people assume that a product with a higher price tag is automatically better. However, that’s not always true.

Budget-friendly brands have really been stepping up their game in recent years, incorporating higher-quality ingredients in their formulas. So maybe you don’t have to spend as much as you think on good makeup!

TikToker Rocio Soria (@rocio.roses) is breaking down which amazing affordable drugstore mascaras rival those from the high-end brands.

First, Rocio compares mascaras from L’Oréal and Lancome, a luxury cosmetics brand. L’Oréal owns Lancome, so the quality of their products is relatively similar. Yet the products branded with L’Oréal’s name are significantly cheaper.

Lancome’s Monsieur Big mascara is $30. L’Oréal’s voluminous Lash Paradise mascara averages around $10 and is a great duplicate for the Monsieur Big one.

Maybelline’s Falsies Lash Lift, also around $10, is another excellent option because Maybelline is owned by L’Oréal as well.

These are both mascaras with a creamy, buildable formula that delivers dramatic volume to your lashes. Plus, the wands are nearly identical to the Monsieur Big’s.

terovesalainen- Stock.Adobe.com, illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Prev1 of 2