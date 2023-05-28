She’s Breaking Down Affordable Drugstore Makeup Products, And Most People Assume Ones That Cost More Are Better, But This Isn’t Always True

Many makeup wearers have faced the dilemma of choosing between a drugstore brand or an expensive luxury brand.

When puzzling over the two options, a singular question arises in the beauty aisle of every store: How do you know if it’s worth forking over the additional cash?

Most people assume that a product with a higher price tag is automatically better. However, that’s not always true.

Budget-friendly brands have really been stepping up their game in recent years, incorporating higher-quality ingredients in their formulas. So maybe you don’t have to spend as much as you think on good makeup!

TikToker Rocio Soria (@rocio.roses) is breaking down which amazing affordable drugstore mascaras rival those from the high-end brands.

First, Rocio compares mascaras from L’Oréal and Lancome, a luxury cosmetics brand. L’Oréal owns Lancome, so the quality of their products is relatively similar. Yet the products branded with L’Oréal’s name are significantly cheaper.

Lancome’s Monsieur Big mascara is $30. L’Oréal’s voluminous Lash Paradise mascara averages around $10 and is a great duplicate for the Monsieur Big one.

Maybelline’s Falsies Lash Lift, also around $10, is another excellent option because Maybelline is owned by L’Oréal as well.

These are both mascaras with a creamy, buildable formula that delivers dramatic volume to your lashes. Plus, the wands are nearly identical to the Monsieur Big’s.

