She’s Desperate To Attend College Out-Of-State To Get Away From Her Family, But Now Her Parents Are Angry With Her For Wanting To Leave And Not Help Her Little Sister Take Care Of Her Baby

If you went off to college in a different state, did part of you ever feel bad for moving away from your parents? Moving away from home to go to school is thrilling and exciting for the most part, but some parents tend to toss a bit of guilt around if their child commits to a school far away.

One teenager is desperate to attend an out-of-state school to get away from her family, who gave her tons of responsibilities throughout her teenage years. Now, her parents are angry with her for wanting to leave home.

She’s 18-years-old and has a twin sister named Mary. They both live at home with their parents and have always shared a bedroom. Her family’s lives changed when Mary got pregnant at 14 and was left to raise her baby with no father.

Mary had her baby, and suddenly, their entire family spent most of their time helping her care for her baby. The baby stayed with her and Mary in their room, and their parents were adamant about everyone helping Mary.

“My parents worked more so they could provide for the baby, so it was mostly Mary and I at home taking care of her baby,” she explained.

“If I wasn’t at school, my parents would demand that I go home and help my sister with her baby. I had no life, no privacy, and no love or attention since my sister had her baby.”

It reached the point where her niece became the priority of the entire family. Throughout her teenage years, she felt neglected by her parents. They hardly asked her how she was doing and didn’t pay much attention to her.

When she got a job at 16, her parents demanded that she use most of her salary to help Mary buy things for her baby.

“I’ve always been a pushover, so I couldn’t say no, especially because Mary and the baby did actually need that money,” she said.

