This Expert Bra Fitter Is Discussing What Type of Bra Some Disney Characters Would Be

If you’ve ever had an obsession with taking online quizzes about what type of bread, dog, or makeup product you would be, you might get a kick out of this woman’s analysis of bras and Disney characters.

TikToker and undergarment educator Kimmay (@hurraykimmay) is discussing what type of bra some Disney characters would be.

Starting off with a classic character, we have Cinderella. If Cinderella were a bra, she would be a cozy bralette.

She needs that “work from home” energy and to be comfortable since she’s doing housework all day. She would also be a lace bralette because she’s secretly royalty.

Next up is Ariel. If Ariel were a bra, she would be a convertible bra. Ariel is highly adaptable, transitioning from sea to land with ease.

So a convertible bra with adjustable straps would be perfect because it can be worn in several different ways. It’s flexible, just like Ariel.

Number three is Hercules. He would be a sports bra. Sports bras are strong, supportive, and functional, which sum up some of Hercules’ best traits.

Next on the list is Belle. Of course, Belle would be a beautiful French bra. She wants more than a provincial life, and a French bra offers the type of excitement she’s looking for.

It’s gorgeous, stunning and makes her feel like a princess.

