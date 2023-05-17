His Wife Has A Guy Friend Who Revealed He Has Feelings For Her, And Since Then, His Wife Continues To Text This Guy Every Single Day

This 35-year-old man is married to his 33-year-old wife, whom he has been married to for a decade, and he says they trust one another completely.

He likes to think they don’t keep any secrets from one another, and they also don’t get jealous of the friends they have of the opposite gender.

Well, he does have a problem with one very good friend of his wife’s, and this guy is beginning to really concern him.

His wife texts her friend every single day, and this has been going on for about 6 to 8 years. His wife originally met her friend at a company they both worked for.

Over the years, he has gotten to know his wife’s friend pretty well, and at first, he believed he was a nice guy.

But anyway, from the get-go, he knew his wife had this friend, and he knew they spoke daily, but that used to not bother him because he trusted his wife implicitly.

“In the recent few years, my wife got an overseas job and had to relocate,” he explained. “Right before she flew, he wanted to meet and gave her some stuff. He told her that he actually liked her all along.”

“All this despite him already being engaged to his girlfriend (now his wife). We’re very open in our relationship, thus, she told me straight away about what happened.”

“From then on, I lost respect for this guy. I’m not sure what was his purpose in revealing to her what’s on his mind. I can’t even imagine what would happen if his current wife was to know of that truth.”

