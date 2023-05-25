This Is The Most Expensive Ice Cream In The World, And It Costs As Much As $6,696 For You To Eat

Calling all ice cream lovers! If you are an ice cream fanatic who wants to try every exotic flavor out there, you should try getting your hands on what Guinness World Records has declared is the most expensive ice cream in the world. Of course, if you’re willing to pay over $6,000 for it.

Cellato, the Japanese Gelato brand, has caught the attention of ice cream enthusiasts worldwide after their Byakuya treat was named the world’s most expensive ice cream by Guinness World Records this month.

So what flavor is the most expensive ice cream in the world? It has nothing to do with your classic chocolate or strawberry flavors.

It’s actually flavored with white truffle and fine cheeses. Of course, like any pricey food item, it’s also served with edible gold leaf.

Does that sound yummy to you? If you want to try it, you better be willing to shell out around $6,300-6,696.

The ice cream is currently available on Cellato’s website and can be shipped to customers from Japan.

The white truffle, which is exclusively grown and sourced from Alba, Italy, is what makes the ice cream so expensive.

The truffles alone cost around 2 million Japanese yen per kilogram, which is around $15,192.

The ice cream comes in a nice glass jar, and consumers are encouraged to pour on the white truffle as soon as the ice cream defrosts to the perfect soft texture.

