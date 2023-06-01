All Her Friends Are Married, Yet Her Own Relationship Is About To End, So She’s Having Trouble Coming To Terms With Being Single Again In Her Late Twenties

According to this 28-year-old woman, every single one of her friends is either happily engaged or already married. And that includes even the people who she certainly thought she would beat to the alter.

“They seemed to speed right past me to the finish line,” she explained.

She, on the other hand, has been in a relationship for two years. And as of this week, it might be coming to a sad end.

If she and her boyfriend do end up splitting, that will be her fourth “failed” relationship, too.

So, while ending her current romance might just be for the better, the thought of entering a fifth relationship in the future just sounds depressing to her.

It also doesn’t help that she really believed she was going to tie the knot with her current boyfriend.

“We had an amazing relationship…” she trailed off. “But for many reasons, I think the potential died out.”

Ever since she has begun to face that reality, the idea of being 28 and single has been terrifying her, too– because, mainly, she cannot imagine who else is left in the dating pool at her age.

In fact, she believes that all of the singles left are likely newly divorced, currently going through a divorce, have some serious baggage, or currently have a child.

