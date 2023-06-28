Her Boyfriend Dumped Her Because He No Longer Envisions Himself With Her For The Rest Of His Life, But He Still Wants To Keep Sleeping With Her

This 23-year-old girl and her boyfriend, who is 26, and they have been with one another for almost 4 years.

They met when she was a sophomore back in college, and her boyfriend had recently moved to Colorado.

They got along instantly, quickly fell in love, and moved in when the pandemic hit because her mom and dad are high-risk.

“We adopted cats and signed a lease,” she explained. “It was pretty much happily ever after until we had an issue surrounding my insecurity, weight gain, and overall our emotional maturity.”

“We made it through that, grew together, and made it another 2 and a half years. In August of 2022, he broke up with me because he was no longer in love with me and felt he never had time to just be himself.”

“He had been lying about his feelings for me for the 5 or so months leading up to that. We split up, and I moved back home with my parents. I would periodically go over to see my cats, and we would “run into one another” and hook up.”

While they were broken up, she began to take much better care of herself and ended up losing 65 pounds.

That, in turn, made him become attracted to her all over again, and their physical relationship really flourished.

When Christmas of last year came, they thought it would be a good idea to have another go at things, and they started to date without living together.

