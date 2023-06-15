Her Boyfriend Makes Every Vacation They Go On A Living Nightmare, And She’s Wondering If This Should Be A Dealbreaker For Her

This 23-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and unfortunately, every single time that they go on vacation, her boyfriend makes it into a living nightmare.

They end up arguing about little things such as what they should spend their time doing, to where they should go out to have food, to how long everything is taking them to accomplish.

A year ago, her boyfriend was studying abroad, and they decided to go to Amsterdam together. Her boyfriend wrecked that vacation because he spent every second arguing with her about the silliest things.

He did end up saying sorry to her, but he did the same thing on their next vacation, which happened this year in Santorini and Venice.

“The most beautiful places in the world, and immediately in Venice, I felt really sick, so we were bickering on where to eat, and then we sit waterfront at the most beautiful restaurant in the world watching the gondolas go by, and he breaks up with me,” she explained.

“Says let’s just enjoy the rest of the trip and then part ways. This felt out of nowhere to me since we had been good at the time. So I had to beg for him back in order to try to enjoy Santorini as a couple.”

“Then, this week, we went to Hawaii together, and the first morning he immediately ruins the day by complaining and whining about how long I’m taking to get ready and being mad we weren’t already at the beach, which set the tone for a bad trip.”

The remainder of their vacation was no better, as every day after that would start with him picking a fight over minor details.

Although she was in a gorgeous place on vacation, he made her feel so terrible that she couldn’t even enjoy herself.

