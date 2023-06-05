Her Daughter Just Confessed That She’s Having An Affair With Her Best Friend’s Husband, And She Doesn’t Feel Bad For Being A Homewrecker

This 45-year-old woman has a 26-year-old daughter named Savannah, and not that long ago, her daughter confessed to something shocking.

Her daughter told her that she’s been having an affair with her best friend’s husband, and she’s at a loss regarding what to do about this situation.

Her daughter revealed this information to her in such a calm and unconcerned way that it really caught her off guard.

Her daughter also said that she’s completely in love with her best friend’s 31-year-old husband and that he’s promising to leave his wife in order to be with her.

“I asked her doesn’t she feel bad for her friend, and she told me no, that her friend (f28) only cares about their new baby and doesn’t have time to be a good wife to him since she hasn’t kept up her looks, so it’s her fault,” she explained.

“I tried to press her and try to have her see how this is absolutely wrong, and she doesn’t consider it wrong whatsoever.”

“I love my daughter to absolute pieces, but the path that she has been on is scaring me. This honestly is not the first time she has done this. She has done this to a couple of her friends from college, and now she’s doing it to another friend.”

She has attempted to hold her daughter accountable for her actions, but each time she did that, her daughter refused to speak to her and also prevented her from seeing her granddaughter.

She is so upset that her daughter is once again doing this and has no guilt for being a homewrecker.

