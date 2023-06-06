Her Husband Said She’s Too “Bubbly” And Not Mature Enough For Someone Her Age

This 30-year-old woman has been married to her 32-year-old husband for a couple of years now, and their marriage has not been easy.

They have had some thought times together, but they keep circling back to the same issue, and that’s what her husband defines as being mature enough.

So, she and her husband have excellent jobs, and they work full-time. Her career is in psychology, and she works with children, whereas her husband works in the tech industry.

“I have a master’s and multiple degrees related to my field,” she explained. “However, in my free time, I like watching some anime, like YouTube recaps of 90s cartoons, and find K-Pop music fun and want to see the new Disney movies when they come out.”

“These are not my only interests (also a runner, do extensive trainings in my field for fun, like trying new bars and restaurants, etc.), but he feels that at my age, I shouldn’t like those things and should grow up more.”

“He also thinks I’m too bubbly and playful. I argue that these are things that help me connect with people and help me make friends, but he thinks I should be more serious at my age.”

Her husband expects her to compromise somehow, but she has no clue how to do that at all. She doesn’t believe it’s bad of her to like what she does.

Her interests don’t negatively impact her career, and her interests don’t hurt anyone around her.

She’s also not obsessing about anything, so she is just failing to see where her husband is coming from.

