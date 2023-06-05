Her Sister Is Getting Married And Wants Her To Cut Her Hair So It Doesn’t Look Bad In Wedding Photos

Many women have extremely long hair that they refuse to cut. Hair can be very sacred to some people, and as long as you’re taking care of yourself, you should be allowed to do whatever you want with it!

One young woman has upset her sister after refusing to cut her long hair in order to look good in her wedding photos.

She’s 23 years old and has golden hair that goes down to her mid-thigh. She’s been growing her hair for many years, and it’s very important to her.

When she was 14, a friend told her she needed to cut her long hair because it looked frizzy and dead at the ends.

“I felt that it looked plain and no healthier,” she said.

“I later learned that she was jealous and sabotaging me and decided I’d never listen to hair advice again.”

Since then, she’s found the right hair routine for her. She’s managed to maintain its length while getting trims to get rid of dead ends. She also uses good hair products so her hair isn’t frizzy but instead is wavy and smooth.

She has a 25-year-old sister who will be getting married soon. She was super excited about the wedding until recently when her sister pulled her aside and said her hair was too long for her wedding photos. To make matters worse, her sister also told her that her hair “looks bad.”

Although she thought her sister was being very rude, she still wanted to compromise for her wedding day, so she told her she’d wear her hair up. But then, her sister told her that her hair doesn’t look good worn up, so she doesn’t want it up in the photos either.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.