Here’s How You Can Resurrect A Houseplant That You Think Might Be On The Way Out

The thing you feared most is happening again. The plant you purchased just a short while ago already seems like it’s struggling to survive under your care.

You might think it’s time to face the facts–you simply don’t have a green thumb. But don’t give up yet! Even if you have a long history of killing houseplants, you can learn to become a good plant parent.

All you really need to know to save your dying plant is to recognize the signs of suffering and what ailments they indicate. Then, you must take action to bring it back to life. So here’s how to resurrect a plant at death’s door.

Before tossing your plant in the trash, examine it closely. Just because a plant is dropping its leaves doesn’t mean it’s dying. Some plants lose all their foliage during certain times of the year, so make sure you find out if that’s the case.

A fading plant will have brittle stems and browned roots. However, if the roots have turned to mush, there’s no hope left.

To revive a dying plant, you’ll need to figure out what it’s either lacking or receiving too much of. Perhaps you’re overwatering, or your plant needs more space to grow.

Overwatering is often the culprit of a deteriorating houseplant. When the soil becomes too full of moisture, there is no room for air to flow through, which causes the roots to suffocate.

So an easy solution is to cut down on the number of times you’re watering your plant. Let the soil’s surface dry out between waterings.

If you have been overwatering, chances are that your plant is suffering from root rot, turning the roots brown. Trim off any affected roots and replant in new soil.

