His Estranged Mom Only Reconnected With Him To See If He Would Donate A Kidney To His Half-Sister, And His Mom’s Husband Even Promised To Pay For His College Tuition If He Says Yes

It’s no secret that obtaining an organ for a transplant can be incredibly difficult. If you need a transplant and don’t have a friend or relative that’s a match and willing to donate, you can be placed on a transplant list that comes with an extremely long wait.

One young man recently got back in touch with his estranged mother, only to find out that she reconnected with him to see if he’d be willing to donate a kidney to his half-sister.

He’s 19 years old and grew up without his mother. His parents split up after his dad found out his mom had an affair, and when she gave birth to him, she signed away her parental rights.

She never reached out to him throughout his childhood, so the mother figures in his life were his grandmother, aunts, and his dad’s girlfriend.

Suddenly, a few weeks ago, he received a direct message from a woman on Instagram who said she was his mother. At first, he thought it was a joke, but she sent him proof and made him confirm her identity with his dad.

She asked if she could call him, and he reluctantly agreed. They ended up having a pleasant conversation, and he was able to ask her lots of questions.

As time passed and they slowly started contacting each other more and more, they decided to meet up in person. She told him about how she has a husband and daughter who she really wanted him to meet.

Although his dad and grandparents were hesitant about their interactions, they knew he was an adult who could make his own decisions.

Eventually, he met his mother’s family and noticed they were pretty wealthy. Although they were friendly and things were going well, he didn’t want to get heavily involved with them.

