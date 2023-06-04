Many Of The Habits That Are Considered Staples In The “That Girl” Aesthetic Can Easily Be Incorporated Into Everyday Life, And Here’s How You Can Apply Them

Summer is right around the corner, and with that comes the urge to use the warmer days to become a better version of yourself.

I’m sure you have seen videos online of the ‘that girl’ aesthetic. So many of these videos depict a perfect routine of wellness.

While perfection is impossible to achieve, many of the habits that are considered staples in a ‘that girl’ ritual can easily be implemented into everyday life. After all, becoming ‘that girl’ is really more of a mindset than anything else.

1. Movement & Mindfulness

In order to start creating a healthier lifestyle, it is super important to focus on both your physical and your mental health. When one or both of these are in check, there is definitely a difference you can feel.

Moving your body every day is crucial to keeping yourself healthy and feeling great. It does not have to be anything strenuous, either! Not the type of person who wants to wake up and run for five miles? Don’t worry; it’s not a necessary step to becoming ‘that girl.’ Try pilates, yoga, or even just some simple stretching. Or, of course, the famous ‘hot girl walk.’

To strengthen your mental health, try daily meditation or journaling. Breathwork can also be beneficial if you struggle with anxiety and spiraling thoughts. Mindfulness is all about grounding yourself in the present moment and can be a great thing to do as you’re getting your movement in outside.

2. Find A Healthy Hobby

When you have some downtime this summer, try and immerse yourself in hobbies that will contribute to self-growth. Whether it’s learning a new language or practicing a specific art style, choose something that your future self will thank you for.

