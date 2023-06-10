Most Americans Think The State Of The Nation Is Worse Than It Is, According To New A Study

A recently published study conducted by researchers from the University of Virginia has found that most Americans– regardless of political ideology– believe that the state of the nation is worse than it is.

The team recruited a nationwide participant pool that is representative of the United States population to conduct a survey.

And when asked trend questions about various topics, including the life expectancy of an African American child, the answers were more pessimistic than fact.

The survey sample pool was diversified to represent the U.S. population, containing a mix of genders, races, political ideologies, and news consumption practices.

In terms of politics, about half of the survey takers– 50.1%– reported agreeing more often with Democratic Party positions. Thereafter, about 44.9% of survey participants reportedly agreed with Republican Party positions more frequently.

Finally, the remaining 5% of survey takers reported that they did not have a consistent party preference.

The participants were each asked 24 survey questions about the state of America. And for 22 of those questions, most respondents believed things had gotten worse.

One question, for instance, asked about the life expectancy of an American child between 2005 and 2017. The responses were very pessimistic, and survey takers believed the life expectancy had decreased by either one or two years.

However, according to the study’s co-author Greg Mitchell, these responses did not align with fact.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.