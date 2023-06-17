She Had An Embarrassing Experience As A Waitress When She Dropped 10 Glasses Of Champagne On A Guy Celebrating His Birthday, Which Left Him Soaked In Bubbly

Being a waitress can be a challenge at times, between dealing with unhappy customers and trying to balance large plates of heavy food around the restaurant. Most servers can tell you at least one story from their time in food service that left them embarrassed.

TikTok creator Linda Rahimi (@lindirahimi) shares a storytime from when she used to work as a waitress that made her want to disappear!

When Linda was 17-years-old and still in high school, she worked as a waitress at an Italian restaurant.

“Everyone who ever worked as a waitress knows how humbling that experience is,” Linda says.

One day while she was working, the restaurant hosted a large group of about 10 people for a birthday party. They were all there to celebrate the birthday and were excited to enjoy their meal together.

Since it was a celebratory occasion, the group ordered champagne for the entire table. Linda’s boss asked if she could take the champagne to them. Not thinking much of it at first, she agreed.

However, Linda soon realized that her boss did not mean simply bringing over the bottle of champagne. Instead, he wanted her to bring 10 filled champagne glasses on a tray over to the table!

“Listen, my arms are not the strongest. I have very weak arms. Plus, you also have to keep the balance when you have 10 filled glasses of champagne,” Linda explained.

At this point, Linda was worried about her ability to do this task but felt that she couldn’t just say no to her boss. So, she starts heading over with the heavy tray, trying her best to keep everything steady.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.