She Matched With A Guy On A Dating App, And 6 Years Later, He Said He Couldn’t Stop Thinking About Her Before Asking If She Was Still Single

The idea that women are crazy has been around for ages. In fact, the first mental disorder attributed to women was hysteria. Women’s feelings are often dismissed, and their sanity is questioned whenever they express an emotion.

TikToker Randi (@feelingrandi78) is discussing the stereotype about how all women are supposedly crazy after a guy she met six years ago contacted her again.

“Okay, so for context, I got a ‘hey stranger’ message from a dude on LinkedIn that I matched with on Bumble six years ago,” Randi started.

They had never actually gone on a date before. And she was curious about why he was messaging her, so she responded, asking if he was the guy she had matched with six years ago. He replied that he was, and ever since then, he hadn’t been able to stop thinking about her.

“You never stop thinking about me, but you waited six years to message me? Sure,” chuckled Randi.

Randi speculated that, in reality, she had just popped up on his LinkedIn for whatever reason, and he thought it would be a superb idea to hit her with a “hey stranger.”

Anyway, he immediately asked if she was still single. Randi told him she had stopped dating about two years ago because “men are insane.” And then, he had the audacity to say that women are worse.

In her video, Randi mentions that women aren’t the ones sending unsolicited photos or “hey stranger” messages to random men, so there’s no way women could possibly be worse.

She messaged back, saying she was surprised he wasn’t remarried because he had always given off the vibe that he was looking for a stepmom to his four children.

