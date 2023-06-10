She Planned To Make A Crochet Blanket For Her Brother’s Wedding Gift, But Her Friends Think It’s A Cheap Idea

This 18-year-old girl’s brother, who is 24, recently got engaged. So, she was invited to attend her brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law’s wedding next year.

She has known her brother’s fiancée for about five years now, too, and believes the woman is extremely sweet. That’s why she honestly cannot wait for the pair to get married.

However, she started working on her brother’s handmade wedding gift, and her friends have recently caused her to have some second thoughts.

It all began a few months ago after she found out her brother was engaged, and she had an idea for what she thought would make a great present.

More specifically, she decided to crochet a large blanket that could act as a throw over her brother’s and her sister-in-law’s couch.

So, she went out and purchased some great soft-quality yarn and even swatched a few stitches to get a sense of how the yarn would look in a blanket.

She also considered how her brother and his fiancée would likely appreciate the ability to throw the blanket in the washing machine and dryer as opposed to handwashing it every time.

That’s why she decided to purchase an acrylic yarn and get to work on the blanket– which she thinks is coming along really great.

But she recently went out to eat with her friend group, and after she shared her wedding gift plan, they all claimed it was a horrible idea.

