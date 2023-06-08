She Started “Subtly Manipulating” Her Boyfriend Into Giving Her More Attention, And It Actually Worked

This 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been together for over a year and a half. And at the start of their relationship, everything was wonderful.

Her boyfriend treated her like a queen, always expressed his love for her, and consistently sent her sweet text messages.

“I felt really secure in the relationship, knowing that he was an active participant,” she recalled.

However, some big changes have occurred in both of their lives more recently. So, she started to feel pretty neglected.

Apparently, her boyfriend became “too busy” to give her any attention, yet she watched as he poured his time and effort into everything else. And this caused her to start resenting her boyfriend.

She claims that she has pretty high standards and expects any partner of hers to set aside at least 10 minutes for conversation every single day. Yet, her boyfriend just was not living up to that standard.

“He used to go on family vacations and completely forget about me and wouldn’t even bother checking up on me,” she said.

And when they were out with their friends more recently, she was trying to be close to her boyfriend. More specifically, she tried standing in front of him, holding his hand gently under the table, and some other forms of “light PDA.”

But, to her annoyance, her boyfriend was not having any of it– which made her feel like a fool.

