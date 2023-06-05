She’s Been Ghosted By Guys On 4 Different Occasions, And She’s Feeling Really Insecure And Hurt About It

This 26-year-old girl has been dating for a year now, and she’s having a hard time with guys ghosting her.

She pretty much never goes out on a date, but she feels like when she does say yes, there’s a 50% chance or greater that she’s going to get ghosted by the guy.

She’s been ghosted on 4 different occasions, and the first and third occasions are still so hurtful to her that she’s struggling to move on.

On the first occasion, she met this guy and spoke to him over the course of 4 months. She could tell he was not exactly available emotionally, and he even told her that, but she kept on chasing after him.

When he ghosted her, she felt like it was her fault, as there were warning signs that she ignored, but that didn’t make the situation hurt any less.

The second time she got ghosted, it was somewhat of a long-distance situationship. One of her friends set her up with this guy, and they spent more than a month texting back and forth.

Eventually, he quit responding to her, and she found out from her friend that he said she was “too nice,” and he needed a girl who was more “toxic.”

Her third ghosting encounter was with a guy she met on a dating app. They met up at a music festival and spent the whole night together.

After that, they did not speak for half a year, but then they thought it would be a good idea to go on vacation to Florida with one another.

