She’s Not Going To Her Little Sister’s High School Graduation Because Her Parents Treated Her Sister Way Better Than They Did Her

This 24-year-old girl has 2 younger sisters who are 23 and 17. Her middle sister has several extremely severe disabilities, and so growing up, her mom and dad focused entirely on her.

Any money or time her parents had went right into her middle sister. Her middle sister had tutors and doctors and also attended a special kind of school.

As soon as she turned 5, her mom and dad left her all alone to basically raise herself. Then, when her little sister came into the picture, she was in charge of taking care of her too.

When she started high school, she struggled terribly. She happens to have a very mild version of a disability that her sister has, but her mom and dad completely ignored this since her sister commanded all of their attention.

Her mom and dad did nothing to help her, and when she brought up that she was worried about her grades and would like to get a tutor, they refused to do anything.

She essentially began failing her classes, and they still did nothing to help her out. On top of that, she wasn’t able to study at home because she was expected to care for both of her sisters.

“I managed to graduate and immediately took a retail job that I am still at today,” she explained. “My youngest sister graduates this weekend, and my parents asked me to attend.”

“The thought literally makes me want to throw up. By the time my youngest sister hit high school, my middle sister no longer lived at home, and she was on state benefits.”

“That meant my parents suddenly had all the time and money in the world, which they used to get my youngest sister into an amazing, private high school. They gave her tons of support, and she is graduating with honors and has an offer to attend an ivy league college.”

