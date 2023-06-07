This 18-Year-Old Did Something Out Of The Ordinary And Used The Money She Saved For College To Buy Restaurant

Do you know any 18-year-olds who are business owners? Starting a business during the teen years is not very common. The average age for an entrepreneur to start a business is 28.

Most 18-year-olds tend to pursue higher education at college after graduating high school. It’s the new normal, the answer they’re expected to give when asked about their plans for the future.

However, one recent high school graduate is doing something out of the ordinary. Rather than following the traditional path of attending college, she’s using her tuition money in a different way.

Eighteen-year-old Samantha Frye is the owner of Rosalie’s Restaurant. She bought the restaurant using her college savings.

After high school, Samantha went to Ohio State University to study environmental engineering but decided that college wasn’t for her at the moment.

Samantha has worked at Rosalie’s since she was 16-years-old, starting out as a dishwasher and eventually earning a position as a line cook.

When she came into the restaurant for a shift during winter break, she found out the owners were planning on selling the place. The news was devastating, so she came up with an idea.

Since she had a considerable amount of money saved up for college, Samantha told the owners she would take over the restaurant.

In April, she paid the down payment and became the official owner of Rosalie’s Restaurant. At first, Samantha’s mother, Brandi Beitzel, was not a fan of this change of plans.

