Her Boyfriend Keeps “Forgetting” About Their Dates, And It’s Making Her Feel Like He Doesn’t Care About Her Anymore

This 23-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 24, for about three years. But, over the past year, they have both struggled to find time to spend with each other since their jobs and other commitments have been demanding.

“And we do live together, but sometimes, it feels like we are just existing together in the same space,” she said.

That’s why, about two months ago, she came up with a new idea. She proposed that she and her boyfriend go out for a date night every two weeks.

But even though her boyfriend agreed to that at the time and thought it was a good idea, not one date has actually happened ever since.

It all began with the very first date that they planned to go on when they were supposed to go bowling. However, they never wound up going out because her boyfriend apparently forgot that he had made plans with some of his friends.

Then, for their second date night, she and her boyfriend planned to go see a movie together.

“I even reminded him the day before, and he said that he was all mine,” she recalled.

So, while her boyfriend was getting dressed the following day, she assumed he was just getting ready for their date. Yet, not long afterward, her boyfriend claimed that a different friend had invited him out to an event that he really wanted to attend.

After that, her boyfriend proceeded to go out without her and simply claimed he would “make it up to her.”

