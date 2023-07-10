He’s Distraught After His Girlfriend Of 6 Years Called Him While He Was Away On A Work Trip To Say She’s Ready To Move On Since She’s Outgrowing Their Relationship

Most people in long-term relationships can easily picture themselves marrying their partner or staying with them until the end.

However, others sometimes get stressed out in a long-term relationship and eventually start to long for something new.

One man is distraught after his girlfriend of six years called him while he was away on a work trip and told him she’s ready to “move on” from their relationship and be on her own.

He and his girlfriend are 22-years-old and have been together since their sophomore year of high school.

“I can honestly say she’s the best thing to ever happen to me,” he explained.

He described his girlfriend as a funny, good-looking, and overall great person. They’ve helped each other through some really hard times over the last six years, and he even started planning to propose to her next year.

He’s been out of town for three weeks on a work trip. He and his girlfriend began struggling financially, and he had an opportunity to make some good money out of town, so he took it. His girlfriend also got a new job, and he was happy to see that she had made new work friends.

During this work trip, he noticed that his girlfriend had become a lot less responsive than she usually is.

“I started noticing she’d be less responsive over the phone, leaving me on read [or] delivered for hours at a time, not calling me as much, or whenever I call her, she always makes up an excuse to get off the phone,” he said.

