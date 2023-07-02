He’s Fed Up With His Girlfriend’s Best Friend, As She Keeps Bringing Her Service Dog Over To Their House Every Day And Scaring Their Cats

It can be hard when your pets and your partner or friend’s pets don’t get along. As great as it would be to share a space from time to time with your animals, if they don’t mesh well together, you most likely have to do something else.

One man is fed up with his girlfriend’s best friend, who keeps going to their house with her service dog, who scares their cats.

He lives with his girlfriend, who has a new job that allows her to work from home.

“Prior to this, her friend Carrie, who also works from home, would come over to our place a few times a month,” he said.

“Carrie has a service dog, and I have two sibling cats who do not do well with dogs at all.”

Anytime Carrie and her dog went over to their place, he would take his cats into his bedroom and hang out in there with them until she left.

The cats would still be paranoid about the dog even when it was gone and walk around their home, acting skittish. The cats would even avoid any areas where Carrie’s dog may have been sitting.

His girlfriend was aware of this issue, but things only got worse as she started working from home full-time, and Carrie started coming over to work with her daily.

“This has been going on for almost a month, and my cats are suffering for it,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.