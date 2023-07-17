His Fiancée Admitted That She Never Would Have Said Yes To Marrying Him If He Was Poor

This 28-year-old guy began an IT company right after he graduated from college, and after 2018, his company really took off.

That same year, he met his 27-year-old fiancée, and when he initially asked her to date him, she had no clue that he made a lot of money.

It was only after they spent some time together did his fiancée really see the “scale” of it all.

2 months ago, he proposed, and she said yes. Both of their families happen to be super close, and they even started teasing them about getting married just a couple of months into their relationship.

He says that his relationship with his fiancée is absolutely perfect. Although they do, on occasion, disagree, they never raise their voices or get super angry.

“I do everything I can to make sure she is happy, I buy her flowers, take her out on dates, vacations, and do stuff with her whenever I can,” he explained.

“She is a kind and funny person, she is always there for me when I am feeling down or burned out and has been my best friend for the past 4 years. I have to admit that I do work a lot, but I always try to learn about her day and how she is feeling when I get home. She has a teaching degree but stopped working about a year ago to focus on taking care of her dad, who has cancer. She was hinting at quitting for a while, so I offered to carry her expenses.”

“This is not a financial issue for me at all, and at the time, I did not really think about it because I thought it was a great way for her to spend some time with her dad before he passes. I assumed that she would go back to work sometime after that.”

Yesterday evening, he and his fiancée went out to dinner with a couple of her friends and their significant others.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.